Haaland alone will not help Man City win Champions League, says Guardiola

Erling Haaland has settled well into his new role as Manchester City's attacking spearhead but the Premier League club cannot rely on just him to win the Champions League, manager Pep Guardiola said on Monday.

The Norwegian striker has had a blistering start to his career in England's top flight, scoring 10 goals in just six games -- the earliest any player has reached double digits in the Premier League's goalscoring charts.

He has also scored 23 times in the Champions League before his move to City but Guardiola said the 22-year-old cannot shoulder the burden alone as they get ready to face Sevilla in the group stage on Tuesday.