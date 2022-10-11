Marsh not putting his hand up for Australia captaincy

Mitchell Marsh has ruled himself out of captaining Australia's limited overs teams, removing another obstacle in the way of David Warner's leadership bid.

Aaron Finch has stepped down from the one-day captaincy and could also vacate his T20 role after Australia's World Cup defence.

All-rounder Marsh, the hero of Australia's World Cup final win over New Zealand last year in the United Arab Emirates, said the captaincy was not on his radar.

"Probably not to be honest, I'm out of the race," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"I've had to get the body right for this World Cup.

"Cricket Australia has a decision to make after the World Cup ... it's really not something I've thought about."