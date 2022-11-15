    বাংলা

    Messi picks Brazil, France and England as WC favourites

    The 35-year forward will again shoulder Argentina's hopes in Qatar as they bid to deliver the South American country's third world title

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Nov 2022, 01:47 PM
    Updated : 15 Nov 2022, 01:47 PM

    Argentina's Lionel Messi picks out Brazil, France and England as the biggest threats to his dream of finally adding a World Cup winners' medal to his bulging trophy cabinet.

    The 35-year-old Paris St Germain forward will again shoulder Argentina's hopes in Qatar as they bid to deliver the South American country's third world title and first since 1986.

    "Whenever we talk about candidates, we always talk about the same teams," Messi told South American Federation Conmebol.

    "If I have to put some above others I think Brazil, France and England are a little bit above the rest. But the World Cup is so difficult and so complicated that anything can happen. 

    Messi reached the final with Argentina in 2014 but suffered an extra-time defeat by Germany.

    Copa American champions Argentina are unbeaten in 35 games and if this is to be Messi's final World Cup, they are in the form to deliver the title.

    "We are very excited. We have a very nice group that is very eager, but we think about going little by little," he said.

    "We hope to start the World Cup in the best way to face everything that comes after. The more you play and the more time you spend on the pitch, the more you get to know each other."

    Argentina's opening Group C match is against Saudi Arabia before they face Mexico and Poland.

    Qatar World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    Bashundhara Kings’ Bruzón says heart with Spain but Brazil, Argentina favourites
    Heart with Spain, head with Brazil, Argentina: Bruzón
    Spain’s success mostly came from team chemistry but talismanic players like Messi, Neymar and Benzema can carry the team, he says
    A drone show depicting a football player is seen above the Doha skyline, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 soccer tournament in Doha, Qatar November 14, 2022.
    Why is Qatar a controversial location for FIFA WC?
    Qatar has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers
    Tennis - ATP Finals Turin - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - Nov 14, 2022. Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his group stage match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.
    Djokovic granted visa to play in 2023 Australian Open
    The former world No. 1 tennis star was deported from Australia in the leadup to the Grand Slam in January after he declined to be vaccinated
    Britain's Queen Camilla meets Dua Lipa at the Booker Prize for Fiction 2022 awards ceremony, in London, Britain, Oct 17, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
    Dua Lipa says she isn't performing at Qatar World Cup
    The singer says she will not perform in Qatar until it fulfils its human rights pledges

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher