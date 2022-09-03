Serena retirement heralds sunset of sport's golden era

Injuries to Williams, Federer and Nadal in recent years have raised the question of their retirement time and again. Fans and pundits have wondered how the sport would cope with the prospect of losing their most marketable athletes.

Federer, 41, has had multiple knee surgeries in the last two years and has not played a competitive match since going down in the quarter-finals of last year's Wimbledon.

The 20-time major winner has only committed to playing the Laver Cup this month and his hometown tournament in Basel in October. It remains unclear if the father of four would be ready to commit to the rigours of the tour again.

At 36, Nadal is a bit younger, but a chronic foot issue forced the Spaniard to contemplate retirement in 2021 and again this year after he won a men's record 22nd major title at the French Open, playing with numbing injections before each match in Paris.

A radio frequency treatment eased pain in his foot and allowed him to play Wimbledon, but the left-hander does not know whether the injury will flare up again.

The 35-year-old Djokovic is the youngest among the lot, undoubtedly the fittest and appears to be the best bet to keep the flag flying for tennis' older generation.

The Serbian won his 21st major title at Wimbledon last month and has made it clear he does not lack motivation in chasing more silverware.

While the so-called Big Three of the men's game have continued to stave off the younger generation when it comes to major success, Williams' tennis career has been less productive in the past couple of years.

Her last Grand Slam triumph came in 2017 and she did not win a WTA title since lifting the ASB Classic in Auckland at the start of the 2020 season.

Despite all that, Williams remained the biggest draw in women's tennis whenever she took the court.

"She's an inspiration for a lot of people around the world. She gave a lot to tennis, so we are lucky to have had such a great ambassador like Serena for such a long time," Nadal said after Williams's defeat on Friday.

"She deserves to choose whatever fits for her at this stage of her life."