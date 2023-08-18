Breakfast, barbecues and booze: UK supermarkets set for Women's World Cup final fillip

British supermarkets and pubs are set to enjoy a boost to trade this weekend as families and friends gather for breakfasts and barbecues to watch England's Lionesses play Spain in the Women's World Cup football final in Australia.

The game on Sunday will be the first time since England's men beat West Germany in 1966 that a senior England team has reached a football World Cup final.

With a fair weather forecast, supermarket demand for alcohol, soft drinks, and barbecue food is expected to jump.

The early kick off, at 11 am local time (1000 GMT), is also anticipated to drive sales of breakfast treats.

The boost to trade will be welcomed. On Friday, official data showed a bigger-than-expected fall in UK retail sales in July as heavy rain deterred shoppers already hard hit by high inflation and consecutive increases in interest rates.

Pubs are also expecting increased demand, with trade body UK Hospitality estimating an additional 41 million pounds ($52 million) in sales.