Study finds 'conclusive evidence' of head impact link to CTE

Researchers have found "conclusive evidence" that repeated head impacts cause chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a new study showed, and they called on sports governing bodies to take measures to help prevent the degenerative brain disease.

The study was carried out by researchers from Harvard University and eight other academic institutions alongside the Concussion Legacy Foundation, a Boston-based nonprofit which aims to reduce the risk of concussions in young athletes.

Dr Chris Nowinski, chief executive of the Foundation and a lead author of the study, said on Tuesday the analysis provided "the highest scientific confidence" of a causal link between repeated head impacts and CTE.