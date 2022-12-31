'You made us happy, even your opponents': Global media celebrate Pele

Brazilian daily O Globo ran a commemorative four-cover edition highlighting Pele's career with the headline "Pele Eterno" while publications around the world packed their pages on Friday with tributes to the icon who died after a long battle with cancer.

Pele, who rose from poverty to become one of the greatest athletes in modern history, passed away on Thursday aged 82 as the only man to win three World Cups as a player, sending football fans from his nation and the world into mourning.

Britain's Guardian newspaper had an image of an overjoyed Pele on the shoulders of team mates and fans after Brazil's 1970 World Cup win in Mexico, with reporter Richard Williams describing him as the "first global football superstar."