Liverpool's Klopp banking on Salah to resume best form

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said he hopes forward Mohamed Salah will soon rediscover his best goalscoring form following a slow start to his Premier League campaign.

Salah, who scored 23 league goals for Liverpool last season to share the Premier League golden boot with Son Heung-min, has failed to reach the heights he did in the previous campaign, having netted just two league goals.

Klopp said the Egyptian's poor form was not down to a lack of desire, adding that it was unfair to compare him to Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who scored his 15th league goal of the season on Saturday.