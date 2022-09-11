Giroud penalty earns 10-man Milan victory at Sampdoria

A penalty by French striker Olivier Giroud gave 10-man AC Milan a deserved 2-1 win at Sampdoria in Serie A on Saturday, sealing their first away victory of the season.

Milan moved up to second place level on 14 points from six games behind Napoli, who are also unbeaten after edging Spezia 1-0 with Giacomo Raspadori scoring his first goal for the club.

Stefano Pioli's Milan side ended their wait for an away win this season after drawing at Atalanta and Sassuolo.

His side opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Rafael Leao brilliantly set up forward Junior Messias in the box and the Brazilian put the champions in front with a low shot.