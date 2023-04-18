Djokovic's elbow not in 'ideal shape' ahead of French Open

Novak Djokovic says he is still dealing with an elbow issue heading into this week's Srpska Open as the Serb looks to get his French Open preparations back on track following his early exit at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Djokovic suffered a third-round defeat to Lorenzo Musetti in Monte Carlo last week, the 22-times Grand Slam champion's serve broken eight times by the Italian.

"My elbow is not in an ideal shape but good enough to be ready for the first match," Djokovic told reporters.