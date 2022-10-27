Unbeaten Chelsea boss Potter returns to Brighton, top-four battle hots up

Nine games into the job, Graham Potter remains unbeaten as Chelsea manager. On Saturday, he aims to extend that streak to double figures when he returns to his former club Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Potter, who Brighton lured from Swansea City in 2019, took over at Stamford Bridge after Thomas Tuchel's sacking. While Chelsea have not been spectacular since his arrival, the 47-year-old has taken little time to get his message across.

Still, successive draws in their last two Premier League fixtures - away to Brentford and at home to Manchester United, games in which they struggled to create chances, leave them fifth in the table.

Victory in Salzburg on Tuesday meant Chelsea reached the last 16 of the Champions League, but Potter will be anxious to get back to winning ways in the league with the race for top-four places hotting up.