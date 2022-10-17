Barca are stuck in a negative dynamic says Xavi after Clasico defeat

"We were doing very well in LaLiga but we have to improve our forcefulness, aggressiveness... We had talked about it, that we had to learn how to stop the counter-attacks, and in the first goal they caught us in a transition."

The defeat was another blow to Xavi and his reeling Barca team who are on the verge of Champions League elimination after a 3-3 home draw with Inter Milan in midweek.

Xavi said their dreadful results in Europe were not a factor in Sunday's game but he saw many of the same mistakes committed by his team in the Champions League repeated at the Bernabeu.

"We have faith and self awareness. This is soccer, luckily today there were only three points in play. The misfortune was against Inter on Wednesday," Xavi said.

"I don't think the Inter game has had an influence, though.

"Without playing a great game today we have had our moments to tie the game late, but when you miss chances against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu you are punished."