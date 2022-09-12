Crawley leads England home to complete South African series win

England started the day at 97-0 needing another 33 to win and picked them up in 27 minutes for the loss of Alex Lees for 39. Crawley finished on 69 not out, with Pope unbeaten on 11.

The victory made it six wins from seven tests this summer, following a 3-0 beating of New Zealand and a win over India, all following an awful run that brought one win from the previous 17 tests and led to the arrival of Ben Stokes as captain in place of Joe Root.

"It's been a great series for us as a team, there were no real individual stand-out performances, but different people at different times have broken the game open," Stokes said at the post-match presentation.

"The conditions we found on day one, the toss is one you want to win, but you have to execute your plans.

"When you've got the bowlers like Jimmy (Anderson), (Stuart) Broad and Robbo (Ollie Robinson) with the skills they possess, they've been phenomenal."

England had reached 97 chasing 130 before bad light stopped play on Sunday's fourth day, with Crawley racing to an impressive 57 and Lees, who had been dropped from the first ball of the innings, on 32.