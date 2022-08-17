Manchester United could let Ronaldo leave in transfer window: BBC

Sources told BBC Sport they fear there will be “no change to United's current issues” until Ronaldo leaves and there is a belief amongst some that even if the forward was not replaced, the general uplift would trigger a “significant improvement in overall performances”.

With the transfer window closing on Sept 1, Ten Hag, Chief Executive Richard Arnold and Football Director John Murtough are wrestling with this issue.

Winless United are bottom of the Premier League and play Liverpool Aug 22.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Monday, former United defender Gary Neville said: "There is a massive decision to make on Ronaldo. He is obviously not happy, the problem is if they lose him there is nothing left in the goalscoring part of the pitch. I genuinely think if he leaves and they don't bring people in they could finish bottom half of the table."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was United's top scorer last season - and third in the Premier League - but the club finished sixth and missed out on Champions League qualification.

Chelsea ended their interest in the player last month, while he has also been linked with Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

Atletico fans have urged their club not to get involved in discussions around signing Ronaldo.