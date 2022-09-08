Griezmann content with cameo role at Atletico

Atletico coach Diego Simeone has not confirmed whether the clause exists, but when asked about the situation last week, he said: "I'm a club man and I always will be."

Atletico did not respond to a request to comment on the contract clause.

After the win over Porto, the coach heaped praise on Griezmann but defended not starting him in any matches this season, claiming he is more effective as a substitute.

"All we can see is the reality, and that's that when he plays for 30 minutes he plays very well. How he does over 60 minutes we don't know, and I can only speak about the reality," said the Argentine coach, who is in his seventh season coaching Griezmann, having signed him from Real Sociedad in 2014.

"We have spent many years together, we are fond of each other but his numbers speak for themselves. He was inconsistent last season but we hope he is strong and that the way we are using him can serve us well, we can all see his quality and experience in the minutes he gets."