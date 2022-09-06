Ancelotti confident about Real Madrid's chances of defending Champions League title

"What happened last year will happen again. We are going to compete until the end and, hopefully, we will compete in the final."

Last season, Real Madrid were considered to be the underdogs during their knockout round matches against Paris St Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City as well as in the final showdown with Liverpool but they went on to win a record-extending 14th European Cup title.

"In this competition, Real Madrid have always been respected. The history of the club is part of the history of this competition," Ancelotti said.

"We start with enthusiasm, as always, but you never know what is going to happen. We have to think about the group-stage first, win it and then see what happens after the (break in November and December for the) World Cup."