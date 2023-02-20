Tottenham move up to fourth with 2-0 victory over West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur moved into the Premier League's top four as they returned to form with a 2-0 home win over West Ham United that left their London rivals in the bottom three on Sunday.

There was little to separate the sides in a forgettable first half but Spurs stepped up the pace after the interval with goals by Emerson Royal and substitute Son Heung-min.

It was a big win for Tottenham following defeat at Leicester City and a midweek loss away to AC Milan in the Champions League and allowed them to leapfrog Newcastle United in the table.

Right back Emerson marked his 50th Premier League game by opening the scoring in the 56th minute from a Ben Davies pass.