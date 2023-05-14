More to come from Nunez, says Liverpool's Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has urged patience with Darwin Nunez amid the Uruguayan forward's struggles in front of goal, saying the 23-year-old would have enjoyed a more prolific debut season if the Premier League side had been at their best.

Nunez has scored 15 goals in 42 appearances since being signed last year for an initial fee of 75 million euros ($82.56 million). He has scored one goal in his last 11 games.