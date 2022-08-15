Real Madrid fight back to defeat promoted Almeria in season opener

Real Madrid recovered from conceding an early goal to beat newly promoted Almeria 2-1 in their opening match of the LaLiga season on Sunday.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti kept his word and made five changes to the starting 11 that won both the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup, including handing debuts to new signings Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni.

But the gamble looked to have backfired when striker Largie Ramazani opened the scoring for Almeria after ghosting behind Rudiger in the sixth minute.