Odegaard penalty gives 10-man Arsenal 1-0 win at Palace

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard's penalty secured a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace after the visitors finished with 10 men following Takehiro Tomiyasu's sending off for two yellow cards in their Premier League clash at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Both sides had a number of decent chances in the first half-hour with the best of them falling to Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah, who hit the post in the 29th minute after some good pressing by the midfield saw the Gunners win the ball high up the pitch.

Nketiah wasted another great chance in the 36th after he was played in behind the defence by Declan Rice as he fluffed his attempted chip which flew harmlessly over the crossbar.