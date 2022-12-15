Sale of Manchester United could be 'good thing': Ten Hag

Ten Hag said he had not spoken with the owners but had instead discussed the plans with United CEO Richard Arnold.

"My information is that it will only be good things because there will be more investment possible, which is good," Ten Hag told reporters at United's training camp in Spain.

"We spoke about the culture we want, we spoke about objectives, goals and the culture and he (Arnold) confirmed it won't change, it will be even better because more money will become available for this project."

Ten Hag said United needed investment just to keep up in the Premier League and that it was important the funds were spent wisely.

"Newcastle are coming, even West Ham, maybe not now in the table but they have huge investment ... You can quickly count seven or eight clubs that can compete in this league," he said.