Fan who threw bucket at goalkeeper jailed in Australia

The Melbourne Victory fan who threw a bucket of sand in the face of Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover during a violent pitch invasion at an A-League match last year was jailed for three months on Tuesday, local media reported.

Glover was left bloodied and concussed after being struck in the face by the bucket as Victory fans stormed the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium pitch last December in protest at the sale of the playoff finals to Sydney for four years.

Alex Agelopoulos, 23, was sentenced to three months in prison by a Melbourne magistrate for his role in the incident and banned from attending any event at the stadium for five years, Australian Associated Press reported.