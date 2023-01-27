Vinicius Jr expects punishment against hate crimes, spokesperson says

Real Madrid's Brazil forward Vinicius Jr expects punishment to be handed out by Spanish authorities against hate crimes after a mannequin wearing his No. 20 shirt was hung from a bridge in front of the club's training centre ahead of the Madrid derby.

Real host Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Thursday and the mannequin was hung next to a banner in Atleti's red and white colours, which read "Madrid hates Real", during the early hours of Thursday, police said.

"Vinicius Jr is aware of the situation but is fully concentrated on tonight's match," a spokesperson for 22-year-old Vinicius told Reuters.