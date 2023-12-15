Welch to become Premier League's first female referee

Welch has been a trailblazer for female referees and is set to officiate her first Premier League game when Fulham take on Burnley on Dec 23

Rebecca Welch will become the first female referee to officiate a Premier League match when she takes charge of Fulham's home game against Burnley on Dec. 23.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) confirmed the appointment on Thursday and also said Sam Allison would become the first Black official to take charge of a Premier match for 15 years.

Allison will be the referee for Sheffield United v Luton Town on Dec. 26.

Howard Webb, the PGMOL's head of referees, said both Welch and Allison deserved their chance.