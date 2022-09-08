Chelsea appoint Potter as new manager to take over from Tuchel

Chelsea have appointed Graham Potter as their new manager on a five-year contract, with the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss taking over from the sacked Thomas Tuchel, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Chelsea dismissed Tuchel on Wednesday, a day after they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening match of the Champions League group stage.

The London club finished third in the Premier League last season but are sixth with 10 points this term after six games, having lost at Leeds United and Southampton.