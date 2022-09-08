    বাংলা

    Chelsea appoint Potter as new manager to take over from Tuchel

    Chelsea dismissed Tuchel after they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening match of the Champions League group stage

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Sept 2022, 03:16 PM
    Updated : 8 Sept 2022, 03:16 PM

    Chelsea have appointed Graham Potter as their new manager on a five-year contract, with the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss taking over from the sacked Thomas Tuchel, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

    Chelsea dismissed Tuchel on Wednesday, a day after they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat away to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening match of the Champions League group stage.

    The London club finished third in the Premier League last season but are sixth with 10 points this term after six games, having lost at Leeds United and Southampton.

    "Chelsea is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as our new head coach, joining us on a five-year contract to bring his progressive football and innovative coaching to the club," the club said in a statement.

    Tuchel joined Chelsea after the sacking of Frank Lampard and helped the club win the Champions League in his first season. He also led them to the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles last season.

    Potter takes over before their Premier League trip to Fulham on Saturday.

    He had guided Brighton to fourth in the table this season with four wins, one defeat and a draw.

    The 47-year-old was appointed by Brighton in May 2019 and has led the club to 15th, 16th and ninth-place finishes in his three seasons in charge. He managed Swansea City in the Championship before joining Brighton.

    RELATED STORIES
    Real look to extend perfect start without Benzema as Hazard steps in
    Real look to stretch winning streak with Hazard
    Hazard replaced Benzema after half an hour at Celtic Park and after a slow start grew into the game
    Griezmann content with cameo role at Atletico
    Griezmann content with cameo role at Atletico
    Griezmann has featured in all five of Atletico's matches this season, but has only come on to the pitch after an hour has been played on each occasion
    Alcaraz wins late-night thriller over Sinner to reach US Open semis
    Alcaraz reaches US Open semis
    The Spanish teenager collapses on his back after the match lasting more than five hours
    Qatar has faced unfair criticism over World Cup, says organiser
    Qatar has faced unfair criticism over WC: organiser
    Over a million fans are expected to attend the event, with many flying or driving in from neighbouring Gulf states

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher