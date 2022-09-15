Napoli face big challenge of title credentials against AC Milan

Early Serie A pace-setters Napoli will be high on confidence on the back of four straight victories in all competitions, but the toughest challenge might still be ahead as they travel to meet current champions AC Milan on Sunday.

Luciano Spalletti's side will also be buoyed by their away record against second-placed Milan as they look to inflict a third straight defeat on them at the San Siro for the first time since 1979.

"Milan are a great team, we now need to recover and then go there to play our game, just as we did tonight. This is our path, we are sure of what we are doing and must continue like that," said Spalletti, whose side beat Rangers 3-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Milan will be without the injured Ante Rebic and Divock Origi, leaving manager Stefano Pioli with only Olivier Giroud as a central striker but he downplayed the duo's absence.