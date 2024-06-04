Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 04, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Djokovic pulls out of French Open with knee injury

The injury, sustained in his fourth-round win over Francisco Cerundolo, ends the Serb's quest to win a record-extending 25th Grand Slam trophy

Djokovic pulls out of French Open with knee injury
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot during his match against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina. Reuters

Reuters

Published : 04 Jun 2024, 10:43 PM

Updated : 04 Jun 2024, 10:43 PM

Related Stories
Fans can give Bayern advantage against Real: Tuchel
Fans can give Bayern advantage against Real: Tuchel
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Vinicius Jr earns Real draw at Bayern
Vinicius Jr earns Real draw at Bayern
Haaland becomes 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans
Haaland becomes 'Barbarian King' in Clash of Clans
Read More
Biden announces measures to bar migrants from asylum at border
Biden announces measures to bar migrants from asylum at border
June 4, 2024
June 4, 2024
Modi set for a third term, but wings clipped
Modi set for a third term, but wings clipped
Budget session begins Wednesday
Budget session begins Wednesday
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More