Holders Italy face England in Euro 2024 qualifying

Defending champions Italy will face England in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, a repeat of last year's tournament final, following the draw on Sunday in Frankfurt's Festhalle.

The Italians, who beat England 3-2 on penalties at London's Wembley stadium in 2021 to lift the trophy will also play North Macedonia, who prevented Roberto Mancini's side from reaching the World Cup, and Malta in Group C.

"I was sure we would end up getting either England or France, but that's fine," Mancini said. "It's a workable group. There won't be any simple games but they are all still to be played."