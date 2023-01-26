Djokovic targets 10th Australian Open final, Paul looks to flip the script

As title contenders fall by the wayside at Melbourne Park, Novak Djokovic's march to a 22nd Grand Slam crown carries an air of inevitability, with American first-time semi-finalist Tommy Paul next in the super Serbian's crosshairs on Friday.

Fourth seed Djokovic, seeking a record-extending 10th Australian Open title, has been in dominant form in his return to the country, a year after being deported on the eve of last year's tournament for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

The biggest threat to his campaign so far has been a hamstring injury, which he suffered en route to winning the warm-up title in Adelaide.

Djokovic was at his devastating best in statement wins over Alex de Minaur in the fourth round and Andrey Rublev in the quarter-finals and he said those remaining in the men's draw should take notice.

"Playing against two guys that are really good, in-form players, to beat them dominantly in three sets is something that I want in this moment, something that sends a message to all my opponents remaining in the draw," Djokovic said.