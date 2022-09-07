Guardiola says praising Haaland becoming 'routine'

At 22 years and 47 days, Haaland is the youngest player to score 25 goals in the Champions League, breaking Kylian Mbappe's previous record. The Norwegian is also the fastest to reach the landmark, achieving it in 20 matches.

"I love this routine, but it's been a routine in every single press conference after the game, asking me about him and his goals. Hopefully he can continue this routine, but the numbers speak for themselves," Guardiola told reporters.

"It's not just two goals, he's always just there and always with the feeling that he would score more goals."