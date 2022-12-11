Portugal coach does not regret leaving Ronaldo out v Morocco

"I do not regret (leaving Ronaldo on the bench)," coach Santos told a news conference on Saturday.

"It wouldn't change anything, in terms of the team I can't be thinking with my heart.

"I used the team that played really well against Switzerland and there was no reason to change it (against Morocco).

"The strategic decision that I had to make was one of the hardest, but I can't think with my heart, I have to think with my head.

"It's not that Ronaldo is no longer a great player, that has nothing to do with it."

Morocco’s Atlas Lions extended their dream run and roared into the history books by becoming the first-ever African and Arab country to reach the final four of the tournament thanks to a Youssef En-Nesyri goal in the first-half.