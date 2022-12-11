    বাংলা

    Portugal coach does not regret leaving Ronaldo out v Morocco

    Calling a it a strategic decision, Fernando Santos said that he had to 'think with his head instead of thinking with his heart'

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Dec 2022, 03:34 AM
    Updated : 11 Dec 2022, 03:34 AM

    Portugal manager Fernando Santos said that he would not change his decision of leaving Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench even after his team was knocked-out from the World Cup due to a 1-0 defeat against Morocco in their quarter-final clash on Saturday.

    Portugal’s all-time leading goal scorer with 118 goals in 195 appearances, Ronaldo was benched for Tuesday’s 6-1 win over Switzerland in the last 16 where the 21-year-old Ramos scored three in only his fourth appearance.

    Ronaldo stormed off the pitch after the final whistle crying effusively while being comforted by his team mates.

    "I do not regret (leaving Ronaldo on the bench)," coach Santos told a news conference on Saturday.

    "It wouldn't change anything, in terms of the team I can't be thinking with my heart.

    "I used the team that played really well against Switzerland and there was no reason to change it (against Morocco).

    "The strategic decision that I had to make was one of the hardest, but I can't think with my heart, I have to think with my head.

    "It's not that Ronaldo is no longer a great player, that has nothing to do with it."

    Morocco’s Atlas Lions extended their dream run and roared into the history books by becoming the first-ever African and Arab country to reach the final four of the tournament thanks to a Youssef En-Nesyri goal in the first-half.

    Santos refused to comment on whether he will resign and said that he will talk to the Portuguese FA president over the next week about his future.

    He said his team had difficulties finding spaces between the disciplined Moroccan defensive lines, and he praised their opponents for their effort, saying it was "completely their merit."

    "Sometimes in football what you need is a little bit of luck," Santos said.

    "We showed effort and quality, had several chances to score with Joao Felix, and Bruno Fernandes hit the bar, Pepe had a header in the end that could have been the equaliser... A bit of luck was missing."

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - Dec 10, 2022 Morocco fans celebrate outside the stadium after the match
    Moroccan ecstasy at WC win shared by Africa, Arab world
    Arab and African political and sporting leaders paid tribute to Morocco, including tweets from the prime ministers of Libya, Iraq and the Palestinian Authority and the rulers of Bahrain and the UAE
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - England v France - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - Dec 10, 2022 England's Harry Kane reacts after missing from the penalty spot as France's Hugo Lloris celebrates with teammates
    I'll have to live with penalty miss: Kane
    The skipper's miss will be added to some infamous England penalty failures at major tournaments with the likes of Southgate, Chris Waddle and Stuart Pearce all haunted by them
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - Dec 10, 2022 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected after being eliminated from the World Cup as Morocco players celebrate as Morocco progress to the semi finals
    Regragui's tactical masterclass sends Portugal packing
    Morocco's progress at the World Cup has been built on fearless, no-nonsense defending and they came into the match with the best defensive record
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - England v France - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - Dec 10, 2022. France's Olivier Giroud in action with England's Harry Maguire
    France leave England wondering what might have been
    If this sporting clash was, as English novelist George Orwell said, 'war minus the shooting' both sets of players were more than ready, and set about each other with little restraint

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher