Kane header sinks Brighton as Spurs hold on for 1-0 win

Tottenham Hotspur handed Brighton & Hove Albion their first home loss of the Premier League season on Saturday after Harry Kane's first half header was enough for the London side to seal all three points in a 1-0 win.

Spurs took the lead in the 22nd minute when Son Heung-min's cross to the near post was deftly turned home by a glancing header from Kane, who was falling backwards to make contact with the ball to score his eighth league goal of the season.

Spurs coach Antonio Conte chose to break the norm and play a three-man midfield, with former Brighton man Yves Bissouma deployed in the middle of the park for the visitors. But they sat back after the goal, happy to hit Brighton on the counter-attack.