Kane header sinks Brighton as Spurs hold on for 1-0 win

    Published : 8 Oct 2022, 07:20 PM
    Updated : 8 Oct 2022, 07:20 PM

    Tottenham Hotspur handed Brighton & Hove Albion their first home loss of the Premier League season on Saturday after Harry Kane's first half header was enough for the London side to seal all three points in a 1-0 win.

    Spurs took the lead in the 22nd minute when Son Heung-min's cross to the near post was deftly turned home by a glancing header from Kane, who was falling backwards to make contact with the ball to score his eighth league goal of the season.

    Spurs coach Antonio Conte chose to break the norm and play a three-man midfield, with former Brighton man Yves Bissouma deployed in the middle of the park for the visitors. But they sat back after the goal, happy to hit Brighton on the counter-attack.

    Brighton responded well to going down with sustained pressure on their opponents, creating chances that tested Hugo Lloris in goal while Lewis Dunk and Solly March came close to scoring an equaliser in the first half.

    Brighton looked keen to impress in new coach Roberto De Zerbi's first home game and continued to threaten after the break while Spurs also had their chances, with both teams defending well to stop promising attacks in their tracks.

    But Spurs held on as Conte's side returned to winning ways after their North London derby defeat by Arsenal to sit three points off provisional table toppers Manchester City while Brighton dropped to sixth.

