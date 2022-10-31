Belgium striker Lukaku injured again three weeks before World Cup

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has injured his hamstring again after making a comeback from two months on the sidelines, the Serie A club said on Monday, three weeks before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar.

Lukaku, on loan at Inter from Chelsea, returned to action in the Champions League group game last week against Viktoria Plzen -- in which he scored -- and played in the weekend Serie A clash with Sampdoria, getting on the pitch for 29 minutes across both matches.

"This morning, Romelu Lukaku underwent tests at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano. They revealed that the Belgian has suffered a myotendinous strain in his left hamstring," Inter said in a statement.