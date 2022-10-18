Selfless Benzema's Ballon d'Or trophy rewards team player

Karim Benzema's focus on being a team player was rewarded when the Real Madrid and France forward was presented with the Ballon d'Or award on Monday after a remarkable season that saw him win the Champions League and become indispensable for Les Bleus.

The 34-year-old, who made his comeback with the national team after a gap of almost six years over a blackmail scandal, was pivotal in Real's Champions League and La Liga double.

His partnership with Kylian Mbappe for his country, although not perfect, has made the world champions' forward line one of the most formidable in the game.

Benzema, who has a killer instinct in front of goal, revels in making team mates shine and Monday's trophy for the best player in the world was just reward for the selfless forward.

"It's a collective victory. It's an individual trophy but without your team mates you can't score. Sometimes you might get a screamer but, for me, football is a collective sport and I will always be a team player," Benzema told Reuters.