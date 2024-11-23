Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 23, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Mixed martial arts star McGregor assaulted woman in 2018, jury finds

The Irish fighter must pay the victim nearly 250,000 euros

MMA star McGregor assaulted woman, jury finds
FILE PHOTO: Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor arrives at court, on the day he attends a civil trial on allegations of sexual assault, in Dublin, Ireland Nov 19, 2024. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 23 Nov 2024, 09:13 AM

Updated : 23 Nov 2024, 09:13 AM

Related Stories
Guardiola signs two-year contract extension with Man City
Guardiola signs two-year contract extension with Man City
Ed Sheeran helped Ipswich sign player: club CEO
Ed Sheeran helped Ipswich sign player: club CEO
Read More
US SC case involving securities fraud suit against Facebook
US SC case involving securities fraud suit against Facebook
Kane hat-trick sees Bayern cruise past Augsburg
Kane hat-trick sees Bayern cruise past Augsburg
Trump taps Scott Bessent for US Treasury
Trump taps Scott Bessent for US Treasury
China-linked hack on US telecoms worst in nation’s history: senator
China-linked hack on US telecoms worst in nation’s history: senator
Read More
Opinion

Samira Tahsoon

Gen Z votes matter in the US poll
Gen Z votes matter in the US poll

Rajib Das

Do we overhype the US election?
Do we overhype the US election?

Mahmudur R Manna

Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy
Data could be Bangladesh's next tech strategy

Muntasir Mamun

Pedalling through parallels
Pedalling through parallels
Read More