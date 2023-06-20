England have hit sweet spot since World Cup heartache, says Southgate

England's response to their World Cup quarter-final defeat by France has been so positive that head coach Gareth Southgate says his players have hit a sweet spot and are hungrier than ever to finally deliver a trophy.

There were suggestions that Southgate could walk away after England fell short in Qatar, just as they did when reaching the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and Euro 2020 final.

Instead, he and his team appear re-energised and the squad appears to be richer in quality than ever.

Monday's 7-0 hammering of North Macedonia, following last week's 4-0 win in Malta has England walking away with Group C in their bid to qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany.