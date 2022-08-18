    বাংলা

    European football revenues rise 10% in 2020-21 despite COVID

    The so-called big five leagues in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France enjoyed a combined 3% rise in revenues with Italy's Serie A up by 23%

    Reuters
    Published : 18 August 2022, 06:36 AM
    Updated : 18 August 2022, 06:36 AM

    European football revenues grew by 10% in the 2020-21 season despite most an almost total lack of fans in stadiums, according to a report published on Thursday.

    The season was like no other with the COVID-19 pandemic curtailing virtually all matchday income, but Deloitte's Annual Review of Football Finance showed the industry had held up across the continent with total revenues of 27.6 billion euros.

    The so-called big five leagues in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France enjoyed a combined 3% rise in revenues with Italy's Serie A up 23% to 2.5 billion euros and England's Premier League rising 8% to 5.5 billion euros.

    Deferred broadcast revenues from the previous season, 48% in the case of Serie A, and the success of the postponed Euro 2020 tournament played across the continent in 2021, were behind the rise in European revenues, the report said.

    "Clubs across Europe played a significant proportion of matches behind closed doors or with reduced capacity during the 2020/21 season which caused an almost complete loss of matchday revenue," said Tim Bridge, lead partner in the Sports Business Group at Deloitte.

    "It's testament to the resilience of the industry, the value driven by broadcast deals and the success of the Euros that the European football market has achieved tenacious growth, in revenue terms, over the past year."

    Behind the impressive numbers, however, the picture was not rosy everywhere.

    Germany's Bundesliga reported combined revenues down 6% to 3 billion euros while Spain's La Liga also contracted by 6%.

    Of the big five leagues, only the Premier League saw an increase in clubs' cumulative operating profits, up from 49 million pounds to 479 million.

    Although combined net debt in England's top flight increased by only 4% to 4.1 billion pounds in 2020-21, debts in the second-tier Championship increased by 32%, with wage costs exceeded revenues for the fourth-consecutive year.

    "It is important not to overlook the loss-making position of many clubs," Bridge said.

    "Leaps made to boost financial sustainability through new UEFA regulations and to professionalise the women's game will challenge clubs to break from tradition, potentially boosting profitability in a notoriously loss-making industry and creating a more inclusive environment for all. It is an exciting period, but one to be well prepared for."

    While only four Premier League clubs reported a pre-tax profit in 2020-21, it remains well placed to maintain its position as Europe's most powerful league, with Deloitte predicting revenues to exceed 6 billion pounds this season.

    "As the Premier League enters its fourth decade, it's further ahead of the competition than ever before, having emerged from the pandemic without as significant an increase in net debt as many might have expected," Bridge said.

    "The stark reality, however, is that the league last broke even at a pre-tax level in the 2017/18 season, highlighting the crucial need for strong governance and financial planning in the years ahead."

    RELATED STORIES
    Nadal tastes defeat on injury return, Fritz overpowers Kyrgios
    Nadal tastes defeat on injury return
    Losing to Borna Coric means Rafa Nadal heads to Flushing Meadows well short of competitive action after returning from his abdominal injury
    Collingwood confident England can return fire at Lord's
    Collingwood confident England can return fire at Lord's
    England slumped to 116 for six in the first Test against South Africa before rain brought a premature close to play
    Billionaire Ratcliffe wants to buy stake in Manchester United: The Times
    Ratcliffe wants to buy stake in United: The Times
    "If United is for sale, Jim is definitely a potential buyer," Ratcliffe's spokesperson says
    Sevilla sign French defender Nianzou from Bayern
    Sevilla sign Nianzou from Bayern
    The Frenchman's career began at his hometown club Paris St Germain in 2019

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher