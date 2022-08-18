European football revenues rise 10% in 2020-21 despite COVID

"It's testament to the resilience of the industry, the value driven by broadcast deals and the success of the Euros that the European football market has achieved tenacious growth, in revenue terms, over the past year."

Behind the impressive numbers, however, the picture was not rosy everywhere.

Germany's Bundesliga reported combined revenues down 6% to 3 billion euros while Spain's La Liga also contracted by 6%.

Of the big five leagues, only the Premier League saw an increase in clubs' cumulative operating profits, up from 49 million pounds to 479 million.

Although combined net debt in England's top flight increased by only 4% to 4.1 billion pounds in 2020-21, debts in the second-tier Championship increased by 32%, with wage costs exceeded revenues for the fourth-consecutive year.

"It is important not to overlook the loss-making position of many clubs," Bridge said.

"Leaps made to boost financial sustainability through new UEFA regulations and to professionalise the women's game will challenge clubs to break from tradition, potentially boosting profitability in a notoriously loss-making industry and creating a more inclusive environment for all. It is an exciting period, but one to be well prepared for."

While only four Premier League clubs reported a pre-tax profit in 2020-21, it remains well placed to maintain its position as Europe's most powerful league, with Deloitte predicting revenues to exceed 6 billion pounds this season.

"As the Premier League enters its fourth decade, it's further ahead of the competition than ever before, having emerged from the pandemic without as significant an increase in net debt as many might have expected," Bridge said.