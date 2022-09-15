Haaland hurts Dortmund with brilliant late strike

Erling Haaland grabbed an outrageous 84th-minute winner against his former club Borussia Dortmund as Manchester City came from behind with two late goals to seal a 2-1 win in Champions League Group G on Wednesday.

The Norwegian has now scored 13 goals in eight games since making his move from the Bundesliga club and his latest was a brilliant finish as he leapt to guide home a wonderful cross with the outside of his boot by Joao Cancelo.

The ball was almost beyond Haaland as he leapt off the ground to reach a cross that most players would have tried to hit with their right foot.

But the towering blond forward is not like most players and he hooked the ball with the outside of his left foot into the Dortmund goal, prompting an astonished roar from the home crowd.