Fire still burning, Djokovic and GOAT debate move on to Paris

"In the practice sessions, day in, day out after so many years to go through the same routines, repetitively, that sometimes is not so interesting.

"But I know that there is always a greater goal and a guiding star, so to say, and this trophy is one of those guiding stars, it's something that I always strive to achieve."

While the resilience shown by Djokovic and Nadal means men's tennis can continue to enjoy the back end of the most glittering of golden eras, women's tennis continues with its first season trying to fill the void left by Serena Williams.

The American, when fit, dominated the women's game for the best part of two decades while hoovering up 23 Grand Slam singles titles - a tally only bettered by Australian Margaret Court (24) mostly in the amateur era.

Even if Djokovic's opposition to COVID-19 vaccines keeps him out of the US Open for a second year running, Sunday's title put him firmly in touching distance of those tallies.

"I really don't want to stop here," he said after the final.

"I don't have any intention of stopping here. I feel great about my tennis. I know that when I'm feeling good physically, mentally present, I have a chance to win any slam against anybody.

"I like my chances going forward."