Djokovic's father seen posing with fans carrying Russia flags

Australian Open organisers have issued a reminder to players and their entourages about their policy on "inappropriate flags" after a video emerged showing Novak Djokovic's father posing for pictures with fans holding Russian flags.

Four fans with "inappropriate flags and symbols" were questioned by Victoria Police following Wednesday's quarter-final between Djokovic and Russia's Andrey Rublev.

A video also posted on social media showed one supporter on the steps of Rod Laver Arena holding up a Russian flag with the image of President Vladimir Putin on it.

Late on Wednesday another video showed Djokovic's father Srdjan posing for pictures with fans holding Russian flags.