    বাংলা

    Djokovic's father seen posing with fans carrying Russia flags

    Australian Open organisers have issued a reminder to players and their entourages about their policy on ‘inappropriate flags’ after the video emerged on social media

    Shrivathsa SridharReuters
    Published : 26 Jan 2023, 08:53 AM
    Updated : 26 Jan 2023, 08:53 AM

    Australian Open organisers have issued a reminder to players and their entourages about their policy on "inappropriate flags" after a video emerged showing Novak Djokovic's father posing for pictures with fans holding Russian flags.

    Four fans with "inappropriate flags and symbols" were questioned by Victoria Police following Wednesday's quarter-final between Djokovic and Russia's Andrey Rublev.

    A video also posted on social media showed one supporter on the steps of Rod Laver Arena holding up a Russian flag with the image of President Vladimir Putin on it.

    Late on Wednesday another video showed Djokovic's father Srdjan posing for pictures with fans holding Russian flags.

    "Players and their teams have been briefed and reminded of the event policy regarding flags and symbols and to avoid any situation that has the potential to disrupt," Tennis Australia said in a statement on Thursday.

    "We continue to work closely with event security and law enforcement agencies."

    Russian and Belarusian flags are banned from Melbourne Park during the tournament after a complaint from the Ukraine ambassador to the country.

    Belarus is a key staging ground for Russia's war in Ukraine, which Moscow terms a "special operation".

    Photos on social media also showed one fan in the crowd during Wednesday's match with a "Z" on his shirt.

    Russian forces have used the letter "Z" as an identifying symbol on their vehicles in Ukraine following the invasion. Some supporters of the invasion have also used the sign.

    Russian and Belarusian players were banned from Wimbledon last year but are able to compete as individual athletes without national affiliation at Melbourne Park.

    Their flags are not displayed beside their names in TV broadcasts, as is the case for other players, and their nation is not indicated on draw sheets.

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Men's Singles Final - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 21, 2021 General view during the final between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Russia's Daniil Medvedev.
    Belarusian, Russian charge in Melbourne throws spotlight on Wimbledon ban
    A first ever Grand Slam final featuring two players from Belarus remains a possibility while a Russian also remains in contention at the Australian Open
    Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - First Leg - Nottingham Forest v Manchester United - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - Jan 25, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Emmanuel Dennis in action with Manchester United's Victor Lindelof
    Man Utd outclass Forest in EFL Cup 1st leg
    Manchester United's second goal killed off Forest hopes of a comeback while Bruno Fernandes added a late third to help United secure a 3-0 victory
    Football - UEFA Nations League Semi Final Draw – Nyon, Switzerland - Jan 25, 2023. The Nations League trophy is seen on display before the draw
    UEFA Nations League to have new knockout round after 2024
    League A group winners and runners-up will participate in home-and-away format quarter-finals, with the winners qualifying for the final four
    Football - Copa del Rey - Quarter Final - FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - Jan 25, 2023. FC Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates
    Dembele strike sends Barcelona into Cup semi-finals
    Barcelona were the better side for most of the match against Real Sociedad, but only scored once thanks to a brilliant counter-attack by man-of-the-match Dembele

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher