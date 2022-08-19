    বাংলা

    Liverpool's Klopp says wounded Man Utd will not be easy to play

    Manager Erik ten Hag faces a daunting task to get his side firing against a Liverpool team that thrashed United 5-0 and 4-0 last season

    Reuters
    Published : 19 August 2022, 09:55 AM
    Updated : 19 August 2022, 09:55 AM

    Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp believes struggling Manchester United will have extra motivation when the teams meet on Monday and said he would have preferred to play their bottom-placed opponents following victories rather than defeats.

    United fell to a 4-0 loss to Brentford last weekend after being beaten 2-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion in their first game of the campaign to sit at the foot of the standings.

    Manager Erik ten Hag faces a daunting task to get his side firing against a Liverpool team that thrashed United 5-0 and 4-0 last season but Klopp reminded fans that his side have not made a great start to their campaign, too.

    "Of course, I would prefer to play them after they win 5-0 but it isn't dreamland, that's how it is. We drew twice too, so is it better to play us? I don't know," Klopp told reporters on Friday.

    "We have to deal with all the situations. The whole world will watch it, let's see how these heavyweights deal with the situation."

    Klopp's side have pumped in 13 goals in their last three league meetings with United but the German said they cannot dwell on those results heading into the contest.

    "The last two results, I knew already wouldn't help this time. I couldn't be less interested in the results from last season... It helps United to be more motivated if that's possible," Klopp said.

    "This is a completely different game in a completely different situation.

    "United can change nothing or everything, so it's tricky preparation-wise, but it's early and we don't have a lot of info. It's tough... United away will never be easy."

    Klopp said defender Joe Gomez will start after coming off the bench in their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace while forward Roberto Firmino is also available after shaking off a minor muscle issue.

    RELATED STORIES
    Deep pockets needed to persuade Glazers to sell United
    Deep pockets needed to persuade Glazers to sell United
    So far, there has been no indication from the publicity-shy Glazers that the club is up for sale
    VAR official Dean admits error over hair-tug on Cucurella
    VAR official admits error over hair-tug on Cucurella
    The foul was not given by on-field referee Anthony Taylor and Spurs profited as they scored a last-gasp equaliser to earn a point from a 2-2 draw
    Fiery Stokes revives England but S Africa build good lead
    Stokes revives England but S Africa build
    South Africa slipped from 160-2 to 210-6 after a fiery spell from the skipper
    Spurs' Romero out of Wolves clash with muscle injury
    Romero out of Wolves clash with injury
    He played the full 90 minutes against Chelsea last weekend despite the issue and British media said he could be out for a few weeks

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher