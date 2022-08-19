Liverpool's Klopp says wounded Man Utd will not be easy to play

Manager Erik ten Hag faces a daunting task to get his side firing against a Liverpool team that thrashed United 5-0 and 4-0 last season but Klopp reminded fans that his side have not made a great start to their campaign, too.

"Of course, I would prefer to play them after they win 5-0 but it isn't dreamland, that's how it is. We drew twice too, so is it better to play us? I don't know," Klopp told reporters on Friday.

"We have to deal with all the situations. The whole world will watch it, let's see how these heavyweights deal with the situation."

Klopp's side have pumped in 13 goals in their last three league meetings with United but the German said they cannot dwell on those results heading into the contest.