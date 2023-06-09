Over one million tickets sold for Women's World Cup

This year's Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is on track to become the most attended standalone women's sporting event ever with over one million tickets sold, FIFA said on Thursday.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said the ninth edition of the Women's World Cup, which starts on Jul 20, has sold 1,032,884 tickets, surpassing the previous tournament in France in 2019.

"The future is women, thanks to the fans for supporting what will be the greatest FIFA Women's World Cup ever!" Infantino said in a statement.