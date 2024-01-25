Pochettino desperate for titles, not new players at Chelsea

Chelsea are more interested in winning trophies than in signing new players, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Thursday.

Chelsea suffered a dismal start to the season but things have started to look up for Pochettino's side who have won their last three league games and reached the League Cup final by thrashing second-tier Middlesbrough in midweek.

The current transfer window closes next week, and despite the fact that Chelsea are currently ninth in the Premier League table, they are not desperately seeking new players.

"We are desperate to win a title, not to sign players, I'm happy with the squad," Pochettino told a press conference ahead of their FA Cup fourth-round tie with Aston Villa.

"But we know the last week has the most action and we need to be ready for anything that can happen in the squad."

Pochettino confirmed that forward Christopher Nkunku will not be available for Friday's game with Villa, as he recovers from a hip injury, but the manager refused to comment on whether they were looking to sign a striker.

"Too many rumours, player in, player out, at the moment, nothing to say," the manager said.