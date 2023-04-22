PSG close in on title as Mbappe double sinks Angers

Paris St Germain moved a step closer to a record 11th Ligue 1 title when Kylian Mbappe's double earned them a 2-1 victory at bottom side Angers on Friday.

France forward Mbappe struck twice in the first half to put PSG on 75 points with six games left, extending the French champions' lead to 11 points before second-placed Olympique de Marseille travel to Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday.

Third-placed RC Lens, who are one point further adrift, host fourth-placed Monaco on Saturday.

Angers, on 14 points, will be relegated to Ligue 2 if Nantes and Stade Brestois win their games on Sunday and AJ Auxerre avoid defeat on Saturday.