    বাংলা

    Man Utd's Ten Hag determined to get the best out of a fitter Ronaldo

    Manchester United boss Ten Hag said that the Portuguese lacked sharpness early in the Premier League campaign but is now finding his feet

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Oct 2022, 01:25 PM
    Updated : 12 Oct 2022, 01:25 PM

    Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said on Wednesday that he is focused on getting the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo after the veteran forward notched up his 700th career goal against Everton in the Premier League at the weekend.

    Ronaldo, United's top-scorer last season with 24 goals in all competitions, has been reduced to playing a part-time role this campaign, starting four times and netting twice.

    Ten Hag said that the Portuguese, who missed pre-season and was linked with a move away, lacked sharpness early in the campaign but is now finding his feet.

    "I want to support him as good as possible. We have certain demands from players, what we expect in certain positions," the Dutch coach told reporters ahead of United's home game against Cypriot minnows Omonia Nicosia in the Europe League on Thursday.

    "I want to get the best out of him, he's in better shape now and I'm happy with that. At the start, it was the case (lack of fitness), it's proven once again, no one can miss a pre-season."

    United are set to field a full-strength team against Omonia, who gave them a major scare before going down 3-2 last week, as they target top spot in Group E.

    Ten Hag's second-placed side trail group leaders Real Sociedad by three points.

    "We are going all out for the victory. It is Europe, it is tough... I told the players weeks ago, it was important to win the group. We want to win all the games, but it's clear, we want to avoid that (finishing second in group)," added Ten Hag.

    Forward Anthony Martial, who only recently returned from injury but hobbled off again at Everton in the first half due to a hip problem, will miss out against Omonia.

    "Of course, I want him in, sometimes it's disappointing when they aren't available because I know we need him. When they aren't, you have to deal with the situation," Ten Hag said of the Frenchman, who has three goals in his last three games.

    Captain Harry Maguire is also sidelined while midfielder Donny van de Beek and right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka remain long-term absentees.

    RELATED STORIES
    Third Test - England v South Africa - The Oval, London, Britain - September 11, 2022 South Africa's Marco Jansen in action
    Jansen added to S Africa squad for T20 WC
    He has a single T20 appearance against India but has been a regular member of South Africa’s Test squad over the last 12 months
    Representational image. Reuters
    Emirates-based player gets 14-year ban for attempted match-fixing
    Mehar Chhayakar was found guilty of attempting to influence aspects of the UAE's one-day international series in Zimbabwe in 2019
    Football - Champions League - Group H - Paris St Germain v Benfica - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - October 11, 2022 Paris St Germain's KylianMbappescores their first goal from the penalty spot
    PSG held to a 1-1 home draw
    Mbappe netted with a first-half penalty before Joao Mario equalised with another spot kick in the 62nd minute
    Football - Champions League - Group E - AC Milan v Chelsea - San Siro, Milan, Italy - October 11, 2022 Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic and Thiago Silva in action with AC Milan's Sandro Tonali REUTERS
    Chelsea secure comfortable win at 10-man Milan
    Chelsea remained mostly untroubled thoughout the game, with the 2-0 victory moving them to seven points from four matches

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher