Man Utd's Ten Hag determined to get the best out of a fitter Ronaldo

"I want to support him as good as possible. We have certain demands from players, what we expect in certain positions," the Dutch coach told reporters ahead of United's home game against Cypriot minnows Omonia Nicosia in the Europe League on Thursday.

"I want to get the best out of him, he's in better shape now and I'm happy with that. At the start, it was the case (lack of fitness), it's proven once again, no one can miss a pre-season."

United are set to field a full-strength team against Omonia, who gave them a major scare before going down 3-2 last week, as they target top spot in Group E.

Ten Hag's second-placed side trail group leaders Real Sociedad by three points.

"We are going all out for the victory. It is Europe, it is tough... I told the players weeks ago, it was important to win the group. We want to win all the games, but it's clear, we want to avoid that (finishing second in group)," added Ten Hag.