Chelsea's Tuchel can't give wantaway Azpilicueta 'what he wants'

"I made the comparison about how much we fought for Kalidou Koulibaly, who is a national team player and roughly the same age. I see (Azpilicueta) maybe at the same level but Barcelona don't see him on that level.



"I said that to him ... that I understand on a personal and a career level. But I am not only in this role to give him what he wants. I am a manager for Chelsea who wants to do what's best for Chelsea. He doesn't like it but he understands."



Chelsea, who finished third last season, kick off the new campaign with a trip to Everton on Aug. 6.

