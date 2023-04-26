    বাংলা

    No one compares to City's Haaland this season, says Arsenal boss Arteta

    The Norway international is only one short of breaking Mohamed Salah's record for the most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season

    Reuters
    Published : 26 April 2023, 03:00 AM
    Updated : 26 April 2023, 03:00 AM

    Erling Haaland's incredible goal record at Manchester City sets him apart from all other players this season, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said ahead of Wednesday's top-of-the-table Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

    Haaland leads the league's goal-scoring charts with 32 goals, eight more than Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane in second and 12 more than Brentford's Ivan Toney, who is third on the list.

    The Norway international is only one short of breaking Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's record for the most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season.

    His total haul this campaign stands at 48 goals in 42 games across all competitions for City, including 12 in the Champions League.

    "When you look at the numbers, there is no comparison with anybody else," Arteta told reporters on Tuesday. "He (Haaland) is able to produce that as well because the setup is done in the right way for him.

    "Even with him they have the capacity to play in a different way."

    Arsenal play away to City on Wednesday hoping to regain their grip on the title race after securing draws in their last three games.

    Asked how he would stop Haaland if he had to, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola divulged no team secrets, except to say it would be tough.

    "What he has shown in his career, not just here, it would be difficult," Guardiola said.

    "But to be a team, to be as athletic as possible. When we played against him when he was at Borussia Dortmund, (the most effective way was) to have 70 to 80 (percent) of the ball, so he's not involved as much as possible.

    "If you have the ball you have more chances, but the game we will play (Wednesday) will be a lot of transitions and duels.(Arsenal) plan to play an aggressive game, almost man to man all around the pitch, that's why the only man free is the keeper."

    Arsenal's lead over City has reduced to five points after their recent slump and they have played two more games than Pep Guardiola's side.

    Asked how the north London team are planning to silence Haaland and curtail City, Arteta replied: "We are working on their threats as well as on their weaknesses, we know where they are. City start from the keeper, he is a threat with the ball.

    "They can do various things, so many things that you have to adapt to, so you have to focus on certain principles."

    Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions but have not won at City in the league since 2015.

    City are unbeaten in 16 games in all competitions since losing to Tottenham Hotspur in early February, with 13 wins and three draws during that run.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Bayern Munich v Manchester City - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - Apr 19, 2023. Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.
    Man City ease into Champions League semis
    It was City's 15th consecutive game without defeat across all competitions
    Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Manchester City v Bayern Munich - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 11, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland and Manuel Akanji.celebrate after the match
    More records beckon for 'monster' Haaland
    Former Bayern Munich and Germany striker Mario Gomez said every team has to fear Haaland and called him "a monster" and "a beast"
    Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Manchester City v Bayern Munich - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - Apr 11, 2023 Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka in action with Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland.
    Man City thrash Bayern 3-0
    Bayern's manager Tuchel threw up his hands in disgust en route to his team's biggest defeat in the Champions League since a 3-0 loss to Paris St Germain in 2017
    Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Leicester City - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - Apr 15, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates with Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan after the match.
    Haaland continues to set records in win over Leicester City
    Haaland increased his haul to 32 goals to tie Salah's mark for a 38-game season - and the Norwegian scoring machine has eight games still to play

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan