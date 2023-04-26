No one compares to City's Haaland this season, says Arsenal boss Arteta

"What he has shown in his career, not just here, it would be difficult," Guardiola said.

"But to be a team, to be as athletic as possible. When we played against him when he was at Borussia Dortmund, (the most effective way was) to have 70 to 80 (percent) of the ball, so he's not involved as much as possible.

"If you have the ball you have more chances, but the game we will play (Wednesday) will be a lot of transitions and duels.(Arsenal) plan to play an aggressive game, almost man to man all around the pitch, that's why the only man free is the keeper."

Arsenal's lead over City has reduced to five points after their recent slump and they have played two more games than Pep Guardiola's side.

Asked how the north London team are planning to silence Haaland and curtail City, Arteta replied: "We are working on their threats as well as on their weaknesses, we know where they are. City start from the keeper, he is a threat with the ball.

"They can do various things, so many things that you have to adapt to, so you have to focus on certain principles."