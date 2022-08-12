Benzema, Courtois and De Bruyne up for UEFA Player of the Year award



Real Madrid's Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne are in the running for UEFA's 2021-22 men's player of the year award after topping a 15-player shortlist, European football's governing body said on Friday.

The winner will be announced with the UEFA men's coach of the year and women's player and coach of the year at the 2022-23 Champions League group stage draw in Istanbul on Aug. 25.