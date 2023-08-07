Lionel Messi, Inter Miami rally to oust FC Dallas in PKs

Lionel Messi scored twice for his new team as Inter Miami advanced to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals on penalties after rallying from a pair of two-goal deficits to level things at 4-4 by the end of regulation against FC Dallas on Sunday night in Frisco, Texas.

Messi also assisted Benjamin Cremaschi's goal for Miami, which had gone winless in 11 league matches prior to the Argentine World Cup winner's arrival last month.

All four of Messi's appearances with Inter Miami have come in the Leagues Cup, a tournament that pits all MLS and Liga MX teams against each other. The regular season will resume in two weeks.