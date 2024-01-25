    বাংলা

    Manchester City sign teen midfielder Echeverri from River Plate

    He captained Argentina in last year’s U17 World Cup where he scored a hattrick in a 3-0 defeat of Brazil

    Reuters
    Published : 25 Jan 2024, 03:55 PM
    Updated : 25 Jan 2024, 03:55 PM

    Manchester City have signed 18-year-old Argentine midfielder Claudio Echeverri from River Plate on a contract until June 2028, the Premier League side said on Thursday.

    Echeverri will remain at the Buenos Aires club, where he has so far made six appearances since his debut last June, until January next year.

    The player captained Argentina at last year's under-17 World Cup in Indonesia, scoring a hat-trick in a 3-0 defeat of Brazil in the quarter-finals before his side lost on penalties to eventual winners Germany in the semi-finals.

    Echeverri follows Argentina forward and 2022 World Cup winner Julian Alvarez in joining Premier League champions City from River, who are managed by former City defender Martin Demichelis.

    No financial details were given although British media reports indicated the deal was for 12.5 million pounds ($15.9 million) with add-ons.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ferry retrieved 8 days after it sank in Padma
    Sunken ferry recovered after 8 days
    The rescuers have also retrieved all nine trucks on board the vessel
    The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017.
    Citigroup profit to take $3.8 bn hit on charges, reserves
    The bank stockpiled $1.3 billion in reserves to cover risks outside the US, particularly currency exposure in Argentina and Russia
    World Bank forecasts 2024 global growth to slow for third consecutive year
    World Bank sees global growth slowing for third straight year
    The first half of the 2020s is set to be the worst half-decade performance in 30 years, according to the development lender
    Premier League - Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - December 16, 2023 Manchester City's Rodri misses a chance to score
    Club World Cup has given Man City chance to reset: Rodri
    City have won only one of their last six league games and have dropped to fourth, five points behind leaders Arsenal

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps